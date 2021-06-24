Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 62,656 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kadant worth $144,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $4,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

