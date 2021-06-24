Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72,917 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Netflix by 33.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,785. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

