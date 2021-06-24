NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

