Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,702 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the period. WBI Investments boosted its stake in Navient by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

