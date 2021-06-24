National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

