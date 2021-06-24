National Grid’s (NGG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NGG opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

