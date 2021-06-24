National Bank Financial Downgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Sector Perform

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

