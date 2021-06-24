Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Naspers has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Naspers alerts:

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.