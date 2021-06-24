Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Up 6.8%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) shares shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nanosonics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

