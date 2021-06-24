My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Tops $404,999.00

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $4.16 million and $404,999.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00102576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00166400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.25 or 1.00104805 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,089,886 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

