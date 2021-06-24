Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

SBNY stock opened at $247.05 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

