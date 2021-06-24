Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $377.98 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.