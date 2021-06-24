Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

