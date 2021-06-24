Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,617,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,795 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

