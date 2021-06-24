Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

