Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

