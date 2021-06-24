Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

