Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

