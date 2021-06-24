Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

