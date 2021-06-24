Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

