Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

