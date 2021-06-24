Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

