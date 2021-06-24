Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 137,903 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

