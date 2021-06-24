Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

