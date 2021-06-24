MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $523.86 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $525.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

