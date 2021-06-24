MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report sales of $847.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

