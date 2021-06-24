Morgan Stanley Downgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Equal Weight

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

