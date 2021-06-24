Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0596

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $758,440.48 and $135.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,733,343 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

