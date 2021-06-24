Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.