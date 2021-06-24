MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

