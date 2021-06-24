Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,112 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.