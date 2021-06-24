Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

