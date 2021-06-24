Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $78,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.