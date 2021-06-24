Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.89. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $186.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.