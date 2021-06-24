Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 2,000 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

