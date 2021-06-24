Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,748 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $339.00 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

