Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 864,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

