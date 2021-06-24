Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236,236 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 903,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.