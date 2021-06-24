Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 431.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.03% of MRC Global worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $827.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.