Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GVA stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

