Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 537,267 Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 537,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $596.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

