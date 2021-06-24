Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 200. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mind Gym traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 171.25 ($2.24), with a volume of 6498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.65 million and a PE ratio of -850.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

About Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

