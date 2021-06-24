Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stake Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

