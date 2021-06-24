Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $147,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

