Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 37,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 956% from the average session volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

