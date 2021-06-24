MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $177,891,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

