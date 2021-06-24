MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

