Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.20 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

NYSE MEI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.