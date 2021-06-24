Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.10 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -30.86.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

