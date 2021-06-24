MetaHash (MHC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $951,221.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $951,221.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00110394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00171869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.69 or 1.00531453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002744 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,794,508,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,624,924,618 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

